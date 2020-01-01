TOP STORIES
-
DeAndre Hopkins argues receivers should be credited for pass interference yards
-
Warriors GM: We hope Steph Curry can be effective at 40, like 'a Tom Brady type'
-
NFL and CFB underdog best bets for this weekend
-
Phil Simms rescinds earlier criticism of Drew Brees: ‘He’s as sharp as I’ve ever seen’
-
Mets legend Dwight Gooden receives probation for 2019 drug arrest
-
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as first female general manager in MLB history
LATEST SPORTS on 92.9 The Game
MORE from 92.9 The Game
-
Sports5 potential landing spots for Nolan Arenado via trade2 hours ago
-
SportsIt's time to talk playoff expansion3 hours ago
-
SportsNBA trade market taking shape amid flurry of intriguing reports3 hours ago
-
SportsThe richest MLB owners, ranked by net worth4 hours ago
-
SportsAre the Phillies waiting for Theo Epstein?4 hours ago
-
SportsBig 12 commish: CFP committee could postpone playoff if need arises6 hours ago
-
SportsAdvanced metrics show 8-0 Steelers have been ‘historically lucky’7 hours ago
-
SportsEvery NBA team's worst first-round draft pick since 20007 hours ago
-
SportsTom Brady's first tropical storm in Tampa didn't go so well8 hours ago
-
SportsPhil Simms: 'Won't shock me if Dolphins win AFC East'8 hours ago
-