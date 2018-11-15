Everything To Know About Chiefs Vs. Rams

It’s the game we have all been waiting for. We no longer have to worry about the location of the game: The NFL moved the game to Los Angeles after the field conditions in Mexico City were deemed unplayable. We now get to see the battle of the the only two 9-1 football teams in LA (it was a Rams home game anyway). That’s as Hollywood as it gets. It’s also the highest over/under total we have ever seen at 64 points, and crazily enough, that might be a low number for these two explosive offenses. This game could come down to who gets the football last.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Rams: Week 11

Where: Los Angeles, California

Start: Monday, Nov. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Radio: KCBS-FM (Rams)

Stream Online: Watch live with WatchESPN.com

The Kansas City Chiefs scored fewer than 30 points for just the second time this season when they beat the Arizona Cardinals last week, 26-14. They are averaging 35 points, and their only loss came at the hands of the New England Patriots on a last-second field goal, 43-40. Patrick Mahomes is first in the NFL in passing yards (3,150) and passing TDs (31). In just 10 games, Mahomes passed Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the franchise record for most TD passes in a single season. His favorite receiver Tyreek Hill is the only player in the NFL with 800-plus receiving yards and eight-plus TDs. Since entering the league in 2017, Kareem Hunt is one of two players with 2,000-plus rushing yards. The other is the guy the Chiefs go up against Monday night: Todd Gurley. The question will be whether the Chiefs can come up with a few stops defensively. Dee Ford has five sacks and three forced fumbles in his past four games. Chris Jones had two sacks and a forced fumble last week, and Justin Houston had an INT. That was against Josh Rosen and the Cardinals. They will have their hands full against the Rams.

The Rams rank right behind the Chiefs in scoring, averaging 33.5 points per game. Jared Goff narrowly trails Mahomes in passing yards with 3,134. But the Rams' games have been getting close -- last week, they had to go down to the wire to beat the Seattle Seahawks, 36-31. Expect another tight one against the Chiefs. Gurley has a TD in each of his first 10 games this season, joining O.J. Simpson, Lenny Moore, and Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch as the only players in NFL history to accomplish that feat. Robert Woods leads the team with 832 receiving yards, and Brandin Cooks is looking for his third straight game with 100-plus receiving yards. The Rams defense will rely on NFL sack leader Aaron Donald to try to stop Mahomes. They hope newly acquired Dante Fowler Jr. can pick up where he left off last week, when he had a key forced fumble and recovery. They will need any turnover they can find against the Chiefs' dangerous offense.