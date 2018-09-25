Report: NFL Apologizes To Jets For Blown Holding Call

By WFAN.com

According to the Daily News, the NFL informally apologized to the Jets for a blown call that played a key role in Gang Green's 21-17 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne was called for holding on the Browns’ failed two-point attempt with 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He was flagged after grabbing wide receiver Antonio Callaway close to the goal line.

On the ensuing attempt, the Brown convereted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14. Cleveland ended their 19-game winless drought on the back of Baker Mayfield led fourth quarter drive.