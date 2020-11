Michael Cerio leads the music team at RADIO.COM, covering the latest in artist news, reviews, and interviews. Before joining the team at RADIO.COM, Michael wrote about music and entertainment for CBS in Philadelphia, along with spending over 15 years as an Executive Producer and Host on some of the top radio shows in the country. Over the course of his career he has been nominated several times for excellence in broadcasting, and he has covered events ranging from music festivals to political conventions, and everything in between. He’s the only person we know with a pair of Kenny Rogers' shoes autographed and on display in his living room.