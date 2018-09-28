How to Watch Eagles vs. Titans Online

Carson Wentz made his much-anticipated return for the Eagles last week. While he looked rusty, he was good enough to lead them to a win over the Colts. The Titans have had some injuries at quarterback of their own. Marcus Mariota was banged up but was forced to step in for Blaine Gabbert last week against the Jaguars. Mariota is good to start Sunday, and they will need him to be 100 percent against a strong Eagles defense.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Titans: Week 4

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Start: Sunday, Sept. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

Radio: WIP-FM (Eagles), WMFS-AM/FM (Titans)

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

At 2-1 and their franchise QB back in the fold, the Eagles should be pretty satisfied right now. They have had a bunch of injuries to deal with and were able to win without Jay Ajayi and Alshon Jeffery. There is a good chance that both of those guys are back on the field Sunday, which makes the Eagles offense much more dynamic. Darren Sproles will likely miss the game but should be back potentially next week. Unfortunately, safety Rodney McLeod will be out for the season with a torn MCL. With a week under his belt, expect Wentz with his playmakers back to score some more points and get things rolling again.

The Titans have squeaked out two wins by a field goal over the Jaguars and the Texans. They are looking to win their first game outside of the division in front of their home crowd Sunday. They will be down Rishard Matthews, who asked to be released by the team due to the lack of playing time he has got. With a lack of depth at receiver and Delanie Walker out for the season, it’s hard to imagine the Titans doing much offensively this year. There just isn’t enough talent there and their defense is going to have to do a lot. They will have a tough time against the defending champs.