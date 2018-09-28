How to Watch Giants vs. Saints Online

The Saints offense once again is scary good. Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas have made fantasy owners very happy through the first three games, where the Saints have put up 104 points. The Giants offense finally came to life in Houston last week, picking up their first win, 27-22. Their defense has a tough task on Sunday trying to stop this Saints explosive attack.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants: Week 4

Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start: Sunday, Sept. 30, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

Radio: WWL-AM/FM (Saints), WFAN (Giants)

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

It’s almost like a video game watching the Saints offense. They can throw with the legendary Brees. They can run with Kamara. Now, they have started using QB Taysom Hill in wildcat packages. It’s hard for any defense to plan a way to attack the Saints offense. They need to outscore people though because their defense has not been very good. They will put up too many points for the Giants to keep up in any kind of shootout at MetLife Sunday.

It was encouraging to see the Giants move the ball and Eli Manning look like his old self. He was terrific last week, and benching Ereck Flowers clearly made a difference on the offensive line. If they can mix things up and give Manning some time, there’s no question this offense can score points. Without Evan Engram for the next month, it will be difficult, though. While they can score, they may need to score 40 to have a chance against the Saints, which seems too difficult.