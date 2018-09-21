How to Watch Rams vs. Chargers Online

It’s the battle for Hollywood Sunday! There were people before the season that predicted that the Super Bowl would be a duel between the two Los Angeles teams. While it’s hard to say that just yet about the Chargers, the Rams look awfully good so far. Their offense is explosive and their defense is scary good. The Chargers offense hasn’t been too shabby themselves, scoring 59 points in the first two games.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams: Week 3

Where: Los Angeles, California

Start: Sunday, Sept. 23, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

Radio: KCBS-FM (Rams)

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

It’s almost like Philip Rivers is getting better with age. At 36, Rivers is playing like he’s 26 and the Chargers offense has had no problems putting points on the board. It’s their defense that is going to need to step up, which is no easy task against this Rams offense. The good thing is they don’t need to travel far from home...in fact, no traveling needed for the next few weeks. They basically have three home games in a row.

This Rams team is fun to watch. They have dynamic pieces on offense in Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks with Jared Goff continuing to get better. They have stars on defense in Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, and Aqib Talib. This team is really the complete package and is a legit contender to win the NFC. They should take the NFC West pretty easily this season. This is a nice early test for them at home.