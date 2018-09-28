How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers Online

Ravens-Steelers games are always a battle and must-watch football. That should be no different in Pittsburgh Sunday. The Ravens have solid in their 2-1 start, although one of those wins came against Nathan Peterman. The Steelers have been shaky in their 1-1-1 start. They could have lost to the Browns and they nearly blew a 30-10 lead to the Bucs last week. They could also be 3-0. It’s been an odd, drama-filled start for the Steelers.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 4

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Start: Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBC

Joe Flacco has played pretty well so far this season. He’s done it without elite receivers and without a dominant running game. He likely gets an added target this week in their big divisional matchup. Rookie tight end Hayden Hurst returned to practice this week for the first time and could make his debut against the Steelers. Add that to Michael Crabtree, John Brown, and Willie Snead, and the Ravens should be able to move the ball down the field in Pittsburgh. Their defense has played well and won’t need to worry about Le’Veon Bell, either.

Speaking of Bell, it’s another week and almost another million bucks that the All-Pro running back leaves on the table by holding out. James has done a serviceable job in his place, but he’s far from the player Bell is. Ben Roethlisberger has done a good job so far slinging the ball down the field to Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and he will have to do much of the same against a strong Ravens defense. The issue has been the Steelers defense, which has not been good at all.