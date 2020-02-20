It’s been well-documented that Rihanna does it all: 9 GRAMMY Awards, acting, fashion, beauty – all by the age of 32.

The Barbados native has confirmed she’s been working on her long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti. We’ve been told she has hundreds of songs to choose from and that the new LP will have a heavy reggae influence.

The songs, whenever they’re released, will only add to Rihanna’s impressive catalog of music. She’s been part of 14 #1 hits on the Billboard 100 since taking the world by storm with her 2005 debut, Music of the Sun, and she’s done it with everything from dance hits, to ballads to R&B grooves.

These are Rihanna’s biggest of the biggest songs of all time, all #1 hits, ranked by the number of weeks they spent on the chart.