HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – Houston’s four legendary quarterbacks are trading footballs for golf balls this spring.

The Brothers In Arms -- Hall of Famer Warren Moon, Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware, University of Texas legend Vince Young and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson – are hosting the inaugural Brothers In Arms Celebrity Golf Tournament on April 26 at the Carlton Woods Creekside Fazio Course in The Woodlands.

The event will be played simultaneously and in conjunction with the Insperity Invitational Pro-Am on Monday during the Insperity Invitational tournament week.

“It is an honor to have the Brothers in Arms Celebrity Golf Tournament as part of our Insperity Invitational week of events,” said Jay Mincks, Insperity executive vice president sales and marketing. “Taking part in a scholarship program that encourages a diverse group of student athletes who display leadership qualities directly aligns with our mission to help communities prosper. We are proud to participate alongside Brothers in Arms and the Houston Sports Awards as they work to provide these life-changing opportunities.”

The star-studded celebrity tournament will raise money for the annual Brothers In Arms Scholarships. These diversity scholarships go to student-athletes from single-parent homes who, in addition to strong academics, demonstrate leadership, a strong community service record and demonstrate financial need.

“We are thrilled to take Brothers In Arms to the next level,” said Heisman trophy winner Andre Ware. “Seeing the difference these scholarships have been able to make in these kid’s lives has been incredible, and this tournament will allow us to make an even greater impact.”

Brothers In Arms, formed in partnership with the Sports Authority Foundation, has increased the scholarships from $5,000 to $7,500 this year and scholarship applications and full eligibility requirements are available at www.brothersinarmshouston.com/apply.The deadline to submit is December 18, 2020.

The first class of scholarship winners were named last January, and all three students are currently completing their first semester of college. Westbury High graduate Langston Ellis is at Prairie View A&M, Westside grad Vankey “Blu” Burks is attending Stephen F. Austin, and Sealy’s Matthew Lord is at Sam Houston State.