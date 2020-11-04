-
News 36 minutes ago ‘We’re a family forever’: Foster dad, 29, adopts five siblings to keep them together
-
News an hour ago Woman with COVID symptoms diagnosed with a rare different virus
-
News 2 hours ago College students drove more than 1,500 miles to help friend cast ballot: 'It was a no brainer'
-
Latest 2 hours ago Pittsburgh's gingerbread house competition going virtual for 2020
TOP STORIES
-
Drinking wine and coffee could lower risk of heart disease and stroke, study finds
-
Kanye West concedes 2020 presidential run, sets sights on 2024
-
Burger King encourages customers to eat at McDonald's amid coronavirus lockdowns
-
Saturn, Jupiter will appear closer than they have in centuries this year
-
DaBaby breaks silence after the death of his brother, Glen Johnson
-
Family makes plea to take COVID seriously after 20-year-old college student dies in dorm room
MORE from starpittsburgh
-
NewsDemi Lovato laments election results: 'It should have been a landslide’4 hours ago
-
NewsAmericans turn to food, booze to get through Election Day5 hours ago
-
NewsWATCH: Humpback whale nearly swallows kayakers off CA's Central Coast5 hours ago
-
NewsElection Day heroes: Missouri voter's life saved by assistant principal, others after collapsing at polling place5 hours ago
-
NewsGabby Barrett set to slay at 2020 CMA Awards despite 'hard time breathing' with her baby on the way6 hours ago
-
NewsHow regularly should you get tested for COVID-19?6 hours ago
-
NewsAmericans turn to food, booze to get through Election Day6 hours ago
-
NewsMiley Cyrus claps back at fan who claimed she unfollowed celebs who attended controversial party6 hours ago
-
NewsVoter's life saved by assistant principal, others after collapsing at polling place6 hours ago
-
NewsLady Gaga's father splits with daughter, shows support for President Donald Trump on Twitter7 hours ago
-