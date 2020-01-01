-
News 23 minutes ago Detroit teen said she was going to friend's house, missing nearly 2 weeks
-
News an hour ago Man charged after police find ex-Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson's car at chop shop
-
News 2 hours ago $50 million lawsuit filed in case of living woman declared dead
-
News 3 hours ago Chicago mayor on alleged plot against Whitmer: Trump creates dangerous climate for elected officials
TOP STORIES
-
'Sick and depraved': Whitmer reacts to alleged militia plot against her, blames Trump for 'rallying cry'
-
Conservative activists arraigned on voter intimidation charges in robocalls case
-
Survey finds the top 10 hacks parents use to get kids to do stuff
-
Miracle return: Dog stolen in Kentucky turns up in Michigan three years later
-
MEDC: Helping metro Detroit
-
Roseville police identify owner of loose dogs that attacked woman, killed puppy
LATEST from WWJ Newsradio
MORE from WWJ Newsradio
-
13-year-old infects 11 family members with COVID-19 after testing negative10 hours ago
-
Razor blades embedded in Trump-Pence campaign signs send Commerce worker to the hospital11 hours ago
-
Trump drops out of second debate with Biden after it goes virtual, says he won't 'waste my time'11 hours ago
-
WATCH: Moment fly lands on Pence's head in vice presidential debate goes viral12 hours ago
-
5 major moments from the 2020 vice presidential debate19 hours ago
-
Harris and Pence spar over racial injustice and 'rioting and looting'20 hours ago
-
Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning20 hours ago
-
Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation20 hours ago
-
CA Senator Kamala Harris' VP debate performance 'compassionate, very empathetic'21 hours ago
-
Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic21 hours ago
-