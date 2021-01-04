-
News 15 hours ago Gwen Stefani almost ruined Blake Shelton's proposal plans: 'It was getting too complicated'
-
News 15 hours ago RADIO.COM presents our 2020 Most Played
-
News 16 hours ago Gwen Stefani finally beat fiancé Blake Shelton during 'The Voice' finale
-
News 16 hours ago Tom Cruise unleashes tirade at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew for not following COVID protocols: Report
TOP STORIES
-
Ellen DeGeneres says she's 'feeling 100%' following COVID diagnosis
-
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries for a limited time during the holidays
-
Smirnoff’s new holiday puzzles will let you 'ice' your loved ones this Christmas
-
Are Americans ‘very close’ to another stimulus check?
-
Health worker has serious allergic reaction to COVID vaccine: Report
-
Man plays the same numbers on 160 lottery tickets and wins $800,000: ‘I just had a feeling’
MORE from 99.5 WYCD
-
NewsWATCH: ‘Angry’ giraffe chases safari tourists racing away in truck11 hours ago
-
News19 podcasts that kids and families will love11 hours ago
-
NewsFacial camouflage: Hyper-realistic masks let you wear someone else’s face11 hours ago
-
NewsStarbucks suspends famous ‘Happy Hour’ as COVID cases rise13 hours ago
-
NewsAmazon reveals holiday shipping deadlines14 hours ago
-
NewsBaker who reheated store-bought bread on radiator jailed for fraud16 hours ago
-
NewsKeeping your house safe as holiday decorations go up18 hours ago
-
NewsWith remote learning underway, what happens to snow days?19 hours ago
-
NewsCouple's heartwarming dog adoption story could help shelter win $25K grant20 hours ago
-
NewsAlex Trebek's final episodes of 'Jeopardy!' have official air datea day ago
-